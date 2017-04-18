Previous video:
1-minute hike: Till’s Point Preserve in Penobscot

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Located on a forested point on the wide, tidal section of the Bagaduce River, the 49-acre Till’s Point Preserve features a 0.5-mile walking trail that travels through a mossy forest to the shore, where you’ll find a wooden bench perched on a grassy overlook, a rocky beach to explore. The town of Penobscot acquired the property on Tills Point in 2006, and the Maine Coast Heritage Trust manages it as a nature preserve that is open to the public with a few visitor guidelines.
Posted April 18, 2017

