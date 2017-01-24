Previous video: « Local Papillon heading to Westminster

1-minute hike: Thurston Park in China

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki and a group of hiking companions explore the multi-use trails and footpaths of the 387-acre Thurston Park in China, Maine, on Jan. 21, 2017. The park is features more than 5 miles of trails that visit interesting historic and natural features on the property, including small waterfalls, old cellar holes and a monument stone placed in 1888 at the location where the towns of Albion, China and Palermo meet.