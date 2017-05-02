Previous video:
1-minute hike: The Alabama Hills

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Located in Owens Valley, at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in southeast California, the Alabama Hills Conservation Area is an usual desertscape that has been featured in hundreds of movies and television shows, including recent blockbusters Iron Man, The Lone Ranger and Gladiator. Most of the Alabama Hills is public land administered by the federal Bureau of Land Management, which maintains a number of easy public hiking trails on the property, as well as wider multi-use trails that are used by bicyclists and horseback riders.
Posted May 02, 2017, at 11:53 a.m.

