1-minute hike: Swan Island in the Kennebec River

Located in the Kennebec River, between the towns of Richmond and Dresden, Swan Island was once home to a small community. Today, the 2,019-acre island is a state-owned wildlife management area that is an excellent spot for hiking, camping and wildlife watching. It’s also a place where you can walk back in time. With remains of the abandoned island town described through educational displays, it’s easy to imagine what life would have been like on the island in the 1800s. A 4.5-mile gravel road runs through the center of the island, passing by a campground and boat launch, as well as five abandoned homes, fields, a cemetery, a wildlife observation tower, a kids-only fishing pond, and trailheads to 7 miles of hiking trails.