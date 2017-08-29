Previous video:
«
Next video:
»

1-minute hike: Sentinel Mountain in Baxter State Park

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Topping off at 1,842 feet above sea level, Sentinel Mountain is one of the shortest named peaks in Baxter State Park, but from several overlooks near its top, it offers spectacular views of the region, including a front-and-center view of nearby Katahdin, the tallest mountain in Maine. Starting at Kidney Pond Campground, the hike up Sentinel Mountain and back measures 6.2 miles and travels over rugged terrain, with plenty of rocks and tree roots to keep you on your toes.
Posted Aug. 29, 2017, at 1:28 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Victim in fatal shooting identified as Belfast girl, 5Victim in fatal shooting identified as Belfast girl, 5
  2. He bought the Maine island of his childhood and now he’s making its waters safe againHe bought the Maine island of his childhood and now he’s making its waters safe again
  3. Girl, 5, fatally shot in ScarboroughGirl, 5, fatally shot in Scarborough
  4. We will seize your pot, Border Patrol warnsWe will seize your pot, Border Patrol warns
  5. A plane took off from a massive yacht near a Maine beach, but couldn’t make it backA plane took off from a massive yacht near a Maine beach, but couldn’t make it back

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs