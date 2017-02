Previous video: « New EMT class for new Mainers

1-minute hike: Rumford Whitecap Mountain

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki snowshoes to the top of Rumford Whitecap Mountain on Feb. 26, 2017, in Rumford. The 5-mile snowshoe includes steep slopes, multiple brook crossings and a long ridge that provides open views of surrounding mountains of western Maine and New Hampshire. The hiking trails on the mountain are located in the 752-acre Rumford Whitecap Mountain Preserve, owned and managed by the Mahoosuc Land Trust.