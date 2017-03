1-minute hike: River Pond Nature Trail near Millinocket

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki explores the River Pond Nature Trail, a trail network just south of Baxter State Park that visits the West Branch of the Penobscot River and the shore of River Pond, where hikers can enjoy a stunning view of Katahdin, Maine's tallest mountain. This trail network totals nearly 5 miles and is owned and maintained by the private landowner Katahdin Forest Management LLC.