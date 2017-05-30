Previous video:
«

1-minute hike: Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge, Baring Division

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Established in 1937, Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge covers nearly 30,000 acres in Washington County and is split into two divisions: the coastal Edmunds Division and the larger, inland Baring Division, which is home to the refuge headquarters. The Baring Division is home to miles of roads and trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, and in the winter, skiing and snowshoeing. A few of these trails include interpretive panels, and two of the trails are paved and wheelchair accessible. 
Posted May 30, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Belfast man dies after confrontation with police
  2. Arundel man dies after armed confrontation with deputies
  3. Connecticut duo arrested in robberies of Bangor bank, store
  4. The Portland mayor who gave the order to shoot into a crowdThe Portland mayor who gave the order to shoot into a crowd
  5. Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under the influence, police sayTiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under the influence, police say

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs