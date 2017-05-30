1-minute hike: Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge, Baring Division

Established in 1937, Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge covers nearly 30,000 acres in Washington County and is split into two divisions: the coastal Edmunds Division and the larger, inland Baring Division, which is home to the refuge headquarters. The Baring Division is home to miles of roads and trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, and in the winter, skiing and snowshoeing. A few of these trails include interpretive panels, and two of the trails are paved and wheelchair accessible.