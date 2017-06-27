1-minute hike: Kittredge Brook Forest in Bar Harbor

The 523-acre Kittredge Brook Forest, named for the body of water that runs through its center, is owned and managed by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, and it’s a part of an undeveloped block of land that totals nearly 2,000 acres -- one of the largest tracts of open space on Mount Desert Island outside of Acadia National Park. The preserve features a network of hiking trails that total about 2 miles and lead through a quiet forest to the edge of wetlands, traveling over low lichen-covered ridges along the way.