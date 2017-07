Previous video: « Speaker of the House Sara Gideon talks about the state shutdown

1-minute hike: Hinkley Cove Trail near Kokadjo

The family-friendly Hinkley Cove Trail is about 1 mile long and features wide wooden bridges and a smooth gravel surface. Winding through a quiet forest, the trail begins at the Appalachian Mountain Club's Medawisla Wilderness Lodge and ends at the shore of Second Roach Pond. It is one of the many hiking trails owned and maintained by AMC east of Moosehead Lake, in an area known as Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness.