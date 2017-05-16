Previous video: « Setting game cameras

1-minute hike: Great Pond Mountain in Orland

Topping off at 1,020 feet above sea level, Great Pond Mountain is the tallest and most prominent mountain in the 4,300-acre Great Pond Mountain Wildlands in Orland. With open ledges near its summit that offer great views of the region, this mountain features the most popular hike in the Wildlands, which is home to a vast network of hiking and multi-use trails. Hiking to the top of the mountain and back down is about 2.5 miles.