1-minute hike: Furth and Talalay sanctuaries in Surry

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki hikes the easy trails of the Furth Wildlife Sanctuary and Talalay Nature Sanctuary on March 5, 2017, in Surry. These two sanctuaries are owned by the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, and their trail networks are connected, offering an easy walk through the woods that's about 2 miles long.