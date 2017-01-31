1-minute hike: Eagle Hill Institute trails in Steuben
BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki and two hiking companions explore the 2.5-mile trail network at the Eagle Hill Institute on Jan. 29, on Dyer Point in Steuben. Highlights of this coastal trail network include the scenic overlooks Lover’s Leap and Canyon Overlook, a blueberry field dotted with bird feeders, a stand of twisted jack pines on a rocky ridge, and three trails that lead to rocky beaches on the coast.
Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 2:11 p.m.
More videos
Thousands of Mainers attend women’s marches in Portland and Augusta to demonstrate against President Donald Trump
Thousands of Mainers are among the 500,000 people gathering at the nation’s capitol today for the Women’s March on Washington