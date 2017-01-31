1-minute hike: Eagle Hill Institute trails in Steuben

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki and two hiking companions explore the 2.5-mile trail network at the Eagle Hill Institute on Jan. 29, on Dyer Point in Steuben. Highlights of this coastal trail network include the scenic overlooks Lover’s Leap and Canyon Overlook, a blueberry field dotted with bird feeders, a stand of twisted jack pines on a rocky ridge, and three trails that lead to rocky beaches on the coast.