1-minute hike: Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park

Historic hiking trails made up of hundreds of granite steps lead steeply up Dorr Mountain, a peak named after “Father of Acadia” George B. Dorr. This mountain features some of the most impressive trail engineering in the Acadia National Park, and from its summit, hikers are rewarded a 360-degree view of Mount Desert Island. At 1,270 feet above sea level, Dorr Mountain is the third tallest mountain on the island.