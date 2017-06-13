Previous video: « Frank Modoc

1-minute hike: Dodge Point Public Reserved Land in Newcastle

Formerly an award-winning tree farm owned by the Freeman family, Dodge Point was purchased by the State of Maine in 1989 with help and funding from the Damariscotta River Association, the Maine Coastal Program and the Land for Maine’s Future Program. The 500-acre preserve features more than 8,000 feet of frontage along the Damariscotta River, as well as an impressive stand of tall red pine trees, and a mature mixed forest that features giant oak trees, maples, birches and massive white pines. And all of this can be explored on a network of trails and old farm roads that intersect and total about 5 miles.