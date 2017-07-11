Previous video:
1-minute hike: Devil’s Back in Harpswell

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Named after the ridge that runs down the center of the island’s narrow northern tip, Devil’s Back Trail Area is comprised of two loop trails, one on each side of Route 24, which runs down the “spine” of Devil’s Back. Owned and managed by the Town of Harpswell, the west side of the trail network opened in 2012, and the east side opened in 2016. Already, it has become a popular place for local residents and summer visitors to enjoy the island’s mossy old forest and rugged coastline. Altogether the trails total 2.2 miles.
Posted July 11, 2017, at 12:58 p.m.
Last modified July 11, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

