1-minute hike: Cox Pinnacle in Brunswick

Cox Pinnacle, reaching about 350 above sea level, is Brunswick’s highest point and is located in a town-owned, forested park that covers 103 acres. This park features a simple trail network, which forms a loop around Cox Pinnacle, with a side trail leading to the hill’s summit, a patch of bare bedrock adorned by a large pile of rocks.