Previous video: « Winslow Brothers

1-minute hike: Chairback Mountain near Brownville

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki and her dog, Oreo, hike along the Appalachian Trail to the summit of Chairback Mountain on Sept. 22, 2016, northeast of Brownville in what's known as the 100-Mile Wilderness. Chairback Mountain rises 2,197 feet above sea level and is a strenuous 7.8-mile day hike.