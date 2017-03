1-minute hike: Central Penjajawoc Preserve in Bangor

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki explores the new loop trail recently added to the trail network in the Central Penjajawoc Preserve in Bangor. The preserve is owned by the Bangor Land Trust and features 1.8 miles of easy hiking trails that travel through forests, fields and along the edge of Penjajawoc Marsh.