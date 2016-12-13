1-minute hike: Cameron Mountain in Lincolnville

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki hikes to the top of Cameron Mountain in Camden Hills State Park on Dec. 10, 2016, in Lincolnville. The 5-mile out-and-back hike is moderate in difficulty and includes the multi-use Ski Lodge Trail and the Cameron Mountain Trail. The top of Cameron Mountain is covered with blueberry barrens, low-lying vegetation that allows hikers to enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of the region.