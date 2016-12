1-minute hike: Blueberry Ledges Trail in Baxter State Park

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki snowshoes the Blueberry Ledges Trail in Baxter State Park on Dec. 23, 2016, starting at the winter parking area on the Golden Road north of Millinocket. Blueberry Ledges Trail is easily accessible year round and is a popular snowshoe spot in the park.