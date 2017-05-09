Previous video:
«

1-minute hike: Annie Sturgis Sanctuary in Vassalboro

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
An excellent place to find woodland flowers and wildlife, the 40-acre Annie Sturgis Sanctuary in Vassalboro features a simple, two-mile trail network that open to foot traffic only. Owned and maintained by the New England Wild Flower Society, this property is home to what’s known as the largest stand of wild ginger in Maine, as well as a variety of wildflowers, including bloodroot, trout lily and purple trillium.
Posted May 09, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Kayaker drowns over the weekend in flooded Penobscot River
  2. Two UMaine softball players suspendedTwo UMaine softball players suspended
  3. Democrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfareDemocrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfare
  4. This is why the British burned PortlandThis is why the British burned Portland
  5. Two injured trying to stop dog from killing another dog

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs