1-minute hike: Acadia Mountain in Acadia National Park

Located on what’s known as the quieter side of Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island, Acadia Mountain rises 681 feet above sea level, making it one of the smaller mountains on the island. Nevertheless, the top of the mountain is free of vegetation in several places, including the summit, offering great views of the region. The mountain also features beautiful stands of twisted pitch pine trees and an abundance of lowbush blueberries. The loop hike to the summit and along the ridge is about 3.2 miles total and moderate in difficulty.