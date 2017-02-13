Winter’s biggest storm pummels Maine with whiteout conditions

Forecasters say this will be the biggest snowstorm we’ve seen so far this winter, and it’s dumping plenty of fresh powder out there. Authorities advise you to stay home unless you must absolutely leave home. Now would be a good time to bundle up and cozy up with a hot beverage. We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments as the blizzard sweeps across the state today.

From here in Bangor

The boys aren’t too sure about all the snow. #noreaster #bangorme #brittanyspaniel #americanbrittany #snowdogs #snow

9:56 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns

From South Berwick

9:54 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

9:52 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

Belfast is getting buried this morning

9:50 am
Feb 13, 2017
Nick McCrea

9:45 am
Feb 13, 2017
Tony Reaves

From Rockland, where the visibility isn't that great at the moment

Visibility is GREAT

9:41 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns

9:40 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

9:39 am
Feb 13, 2017
CBS 13

9:38 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

9:36 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

9:35 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

Hungry and in downtown Bangor?

Bagel Central on Central Street said on its Facebook page that they are open today, and there’s plenty of parking. Blaze at West Market Square also will open at 2 p.m.

9:34 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns

9:30 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

Low visibility in Augusta

9:29 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns

Not too bad. Looks like 18″ of new snow. #mainesnow #blizzard2017 #snowday

9:26 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns

From Lewiston

9:25 am
Feb 13, 2017
CBS 13

From Livermore Falls

9:24 am
Feb 13, 2017
Bangor Daily News

From Friendship

9:23 am
Feb 13, 2017
CBS 13

9:22 am
Feb 13, 2017
CBS 13

A blizzard blast from the past

Snowstorms are a fact of life in Maine, and we’ve survived our share of nor’easters and blizzards.

Snow banks clogged the intersection of Central Street (sign outside the W.T. Grant Co. store) and Hammond Street (center) as a few adventurous motorists navigated Bangor streets on Jan. 1, 1963. Two days earlier, a prediction of snow flurries had exploded into a historic blizzard that dumped 25.5 inches of snow on the lower Penobscot Valley. The steeple of the Hammond Street Congregational Church is visible in the distance.

On Dec. 30, 1962, the forecast for Bangor had called for “ occasional snow or flurries,” so imagine the Queen City’s surprise when more than 25 inches of snow fell in a single day, the highest daily tally in the history of climate records in Maine at the time.

Residents were left utterly unprepared for the onslaught.

A pregnant woman went into labor during the storm, tied on her boots, and walked several blocks to the hospital before giving birth. Another mother and her six children were rescued from their Dixmont home by a soldier on a snowmobile.

Plows traveled from more than a hundred miles away to help clear away the 20-foot drifts of new snow.

Read more here –> http://bit.ly/2lz6wkL

9:13 am
Feb 13, 2017
Christopher Burns
