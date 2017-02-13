Winter’s biggest storm pummels Maine with whiteout conditions

From here in Bangor
Feb 13, 2017
From South Berwick
Creative advertising Abby Chic #Valentines in South Berwick @seacoastonline @FostersDailyDem pic.twitter.com/KZQnW5u4dS
— deb cram (@smgphoto) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Went out to feed the #chickens & @bangordailynews @WGME @WCSH6 #mewx #noreaster #kennebunk pic.twitter.com/XQqLnAHawV
— Carrie Weeman (@tylerdylanfarm) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Belfast is getting buried this morning
Downtown Belfast is somewhere in that general direction…I think? Visibility is terrible. Few businesses open. Stay home @bangordailynews pic.twitter.com/IB018MNKN8
— Nick McCrea (@nmccrea213) February 13, 2017
Tried to help dig this car out in Belfast Failed. Don’t be out in this. If you have to be, you want 4wheel drive @bangordailynews pic.twitter.com/YdbpxESiUb
— Nick McCrea (@nmccrea213) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Due to the snowstorm the tasting room will be closed today. Stay warm:) pic.twitter.com/MJbGkIyI7P
— Allagash Brewing Co (@AllagashBrewing) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
From Rockland, where the visibility isn't that great at the moment
Feb 13, 2017
[930a] Watch the progression of yesterday’s storm via @NWSWPC‘s surface analysis! pic.twitter.com/mpee05K3mi
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Jodi in Westbrook says there’s a pool under all that snow. See the diving board? #NotAPoolDay #MySnowyDeck pic.twitter.com/mIYa3BzvKf
— Jon Chrisos (@JonWGME) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
#MySnowyDeck My back already hurts pic.twitter.com/TS089zHkWc
— Rugged zmv (@ZMV9253) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
@bangordailynews pic.twitter.com/2MqQ2Qd3SX
— sco n jo (@Sadee8809) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
im on mdi its mostly blowing around nothing to special here https://t.co/SUtVtHXoWv
— Airborne Richard (@rich82_airborn) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Hungry and in downtown Bangor?
Bagel Central on Central Street said on its Facebook page that they are open today, and there’s plenty of parking. Blaze at West Market Square also will open at 2 p.m.
Feb 13, 2017
Snow piles are huge in the Old Port section of Portland down on Commercial St. #MEwx https://t.co/U9xRiRnwa0
— James Sinko (@JamesSinko) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Low visibility in Augusta
Wind is picking up and visibility is going down in Augusta #MEwx @WGME pic.twitter.com/JL67uEesMJ
— Jana Barnello (@JanaWGME) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
From Lewiston
Found these guys hard at work shoveling the sidewalks of Lewiston. They call themselves the #3Amigos @WGME pic.twitter.com/32QpDRQW5q
— Sam Read (@SamWGME) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
From Livermore Falls
Paisley having fun from Livermore Falls, ME. @JonWGME pic.twitter.com/jKUjR98aw8
— Trudy BIshop (@TrudyBIshop12) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
From Friendship
#HolySnowDrifts in Friendship (from Nichole) #MySnowyDeck pic.twitter.com/ennBt3Hv81
— Jon Chrisos (@JonWGME) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Conditions improving in Sanford. Just a very fine snow, still windy though! And roads slippery #MEwx @WGME pic.twitter.com/oKDMcImjWs
— Lexie O’Connor (@LexieWGME) February 13, 2017
Feb 13, 2017
A blizzard blast from the past
Snowstorms are a fact of life in Maine, and we’ve survived our share of nor’easters and blizzards.
On Dec. 30, 1962, the forecast for Bangor had called for “ occasional snow or flurries,” so imagine the Queen City’s surprise when more than 25 inches of snow fell in a single day, the highest daily tally in the history of climate records in Maine at the time.
Residents were left utterly unprepared for the onslaught.
A pregnant woman went into labor during the storm, tied on her boots, and walked several blocks to the hospital before giving birth. Another mother and her six children were rescued from their Dixmont home by a soldier on a snowmobile.
Plows traveled from more than a hundred miles away to help clear away the 20-foot drifts of new snow.
Read more here –> http://bit.ly/2lz6wkL
Feb 13, 2017