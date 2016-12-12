Live blog: Up to a foot of snow expected Monday in parts of Maine

All rain right now on 295 North in #Falmouth. Coming down pretty heavy too. #MEwx #weatherauthority #WGME pic.twitter.com/e1XQ8XNQGS
— Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Bangor: There is a downtown parking ban tonight from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. Vehicles left on city streets or in city parking lots may be towed at the owners expense.
Dec 12, 2016
Just eyeballing this, but it looks like #Belfast is heading well past 6" of #snow.if it turns to rain we're in for some not-so-fun shoveling
— Nick McCrea (@nmccrea213) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Cars stream over Tukey's Bridge into Portland on Monday morning. via @Troy_R_Bennett pic.twitter.com/gUanJyY3S1
— Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
A man walks a dog on the edge of Deering Oaks Park in Portland Monday morning as falling snow turned mostly to rain. by @Troy_R_Bennett pic.twitter.com/RX7GIEnR8z
— Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
A winter storm might be a perfect opportunity to lose some weight. Who knew?https://t.co/ycK12ijULt
— BDN Maine Blogs (@BDNMaineBlogs) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Here is a look at more snowfall totals so far! @wgme #weatherauthority #mewx #snow pic.twitter.com/s7ZQIYmBkW
— Amanda Jellig (@AmandaWGME) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Today's storm is causing delays and cancellations. For flight status visit https://t.co/WlJNg6nwQt
— Bangor Intl Airport (@FlyBGR) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
No delays now, all flights operational! #portlandme #PWMWayBetter #PWM https://t.co/LVb52PzFpv
— City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
What on earth do you do with kids during a storm?https://t.co/U67cw8Ympr
— BDN Maine Blogs (@BDNMaineBlogs) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Director of Lewiston public works says they have 26 snow plows out on the roads and 22 plow routes they're tackling this morning @wgme
— Katie Sampson (@KatieWGME) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Lewiston Parking Ban Issued, Monday 12/12/16 at 9 PM until Tuesday at 6 AM https://t.co/TVzlMwB7Ck
— Lewiston Government (@LewistonMeGov) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
— BDN Maine Blogs (@BDNMaineBlogs) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Still patches of ice on the turnpike. Speed is reduced to 45 mph. @WGME @FOX23Maine #weatherauthority pic.twitter.com/IXllfvCd1W
— Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
The snow has turned to rain in Portland. But Steve Columbus still has to shovel it at the Westin Hotel. #snow #BDNPORTLAND pic.twitter.com/CtJzscCEhC
— Troy R. Bennett (@Troy_R_Bennett) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
#Snow covering Central #Maine and most of The Crown at 9 AM. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/qseQHmliGf
— Mike Haggett (@WesternMEwx) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Starting to flood here by J's Oysters off of Commercial Street in Portland pic.twitter.com/NffINLdyv5
— Adam Mayer (@AMayerWGME) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
A reminder of how hard Maine is when it comes to snow: https://t.co/qZC7FebZ3v
— BDN Maine (@BDNMaine) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
CANCELLED: Vehicle back underway at mile 37 SB/Saco https://t.co/oIWFWEKg4T
— Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016
Another storm in the pipeline for Saturday into Sunday, similar in characteristics as to what is going on today in #Maine #MEwx pic.twitter.com/mQdcy2nInq
— Mike Haggett (@WesternMEwx) December 12, 2016
Dec 12, 2016