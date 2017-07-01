Live blog: Maine’s government shutdown

Gov. Paul LePage on late Friday fleshed out a scant list of state services that will continue to operate during the government shutdown that began early Saturday. Below is a look at the latest additions to the list; click here for an expanded list.

— The Office of Child and Family Services will be staffed around the clock to respond to reports of child and elder abuse or neglect and will make July 5 child care subsidy and welfare payments.

— The veterans’ services bureau will have limited staffing to process time-sensitive veterans’ claims and staff and the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery System will staff cemeteries in Augusta, Springvale and Caribou to ensure that burials can go forward.

— The Maine Department of Transportation will staff some construction personnel, emergency bridge operators and disaster responders.

— The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will respond to emergencies and cleanups and issue ozone alerts as necessary.

— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will operate a state water testing lab and operate on a contingency plan to respond to emergencies.

— Unemployment benefits will be paid, but offices will close and customer services representatives won’t work, meaning initial claims would have to be filed online. Any errors on applications may have to be corrected when a budget passes. Continued claims can be filed by calling an automated phone line at 1-800-593-7660.