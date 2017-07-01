Live blog: Maine’s government shutdown

We’re tracking everything you need to know about the 2017 Maine government shutdown.

11:32 am
Jul 1, 2017
These state services will continue during a shutdown

Gov. Paul LePage on late Friday fleshed out a scant list of state services that will continue to operate during the government shutdown that began early Saturday. Below is a look at the latest additions to the list; click here for an expanded list.

The Office of Child and Family Services will be staffed around the clock to respond to reports of child and elder abuse or neglect and will make July 5 child care subsidy and welfare payments.

The veterans’ services bureau will have limited staffing to process time-sensitive veterans’ claims and staff and the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery System will staff cemeteries in Augusta, Springvale and Caribou to ensure that burials can go forward.

The Maine Department of Transportation will staff some construction personnel, emergency bridge operators and disaster responders.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will respond to emergencies and cleanups and issue ozone alerts as necessary.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will operate a state water testing lab and operate on a contingency plan to respond to emergencies.

Unemployment benefits will be paid, but offices will close and customer services representatives won’t work, meaning initial claims would have to be filed online. Any errors on applications may have to be corrected when a budget passes. Continued claims can be filed by calling an automated phone line at 1-800-593-7660.

11:16 am
Jul 1, 2017
Michael Shepherd

TD Bank, credit unions cut fees to Mainers affected by shutdown

The New Jersey-based TD Bank and Maine’s credit unions announced this week that they will offer special loans to furloughed state government employees or people receiving welfare benefits through Sept. 1, or until the shutdown ends.

“We recognize the hardship that a government shutdown can cause for state employees and those who rely on government assistance,” Dave Glidden, the bank’s regional president, said in a news release.

11:13 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:56 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:55 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:54 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:53 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:40 am
Jul 1, 2017
10:17 am
Jul 1, 2017
Maine State Library closed due to shutdown

As of July 1, 2017, the Maine State Library is closed due to the state government shutdown. All services of the Maine State Library will be unavailable until further notice.

Books borrowed prior to the shutdown can be returned without penalties when the library reopens OR can be returned to the library bookdrop in front of the Maine State Library entrance.

9:58 am
Jul 1, 2017
Lindsay Putnam

Lottery office closed due to shutdown

The Maine State Lottery announced today that due to the state government shutdown the lottery’s office will be closed and will not reopen until such time the shutdown is over and employees return to work. In addition the following multi-state games will not be available for purchase until the shutdown is over: Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto and Lucky for Life. Instant tickets, Megabucks, Pick 3, Pick 4, Gimme5 and World Poker Tour will remain on sale.

9:55 am
Jul 1, 2017
9:53 am
Jul 1, 2017
