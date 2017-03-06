KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Saint Joseph’s College (1-3) dropped a pair of games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday. The Monks fell to #15 WPI (3-1), 7-5, and suffered an 11-6 loss at the hands of Thiel College (2-2).

#15 WPI 7, SAINT JOSEPH’S 5

The Monks struck first, as sophomore first baseman Melodie Bailey (Lebanon, Maine) walked and later scored on a Carla Tripp (Lovell, Maine) single up the middle in the bottom of the second. The lead was short-lived however, as the Engineers plated four runs off four hits in the top of the third and held a 5-2 lead through five frames.

Saint Joseph’s went on to tie the contest with three runs off three hits and a WPI miscue in the bottom of the sixth. Freshmen Kaylee Burns (Saco, Maine), Madisyn Charest (Sidney, Maine), and Libby Pomerleau (Saco, Maine) registered an RBI apiece to make it a 5-5 game through six full innings.

The Engineers clinched the victory with two unearned runs off two hits in the seventh. Cassie Graca (Somerset, Mass.) singled and later scored on an infield error and Kristin Gallagher (Coventry, R.I.) reached home on a Natalie Fabrizio (Hampstead, N.H.) triple.

SJC sophomore Kristal Smith (Pittston, Maine) was hit with her first loss of the season after allowing seven runs (four earned) off nine hits and four walks with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

WPI junior Casey Arpin (Uxbridge, Mass.) picked up the victory with an inning of scoreless relief and freshman Mackenzie Phillips (Gill, Mass.), who started in the circle and returned in the seventh, picked up her second save of the young season. Phillips fanned nine while allowing five runs (three earned) off six hits and three walks during six innings of work.

Sophomore shortstop Meghan Elliott (Blackstone, Mass.) was 2-4 with a run and a double.

Senior designated player Jennifer Murphy (Andover, Mass.) went 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Senior catcher Lindsay Gurska (Revere, Mass.) was 2-4 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base.

Junior Nina Murphy-Cook (Roseville, Calif.) went 2-3 with a run and a stolen base.

Fabrizio tripled and knocked in three runs.