At Dyer Brook, Kylie Vining went the distance, striking out 10, and Sydney Brewer doubled and drove in two runs as Southern Aroostook topped Woodland to sew up the top seed in Class D North.

Maddie Cummings and Marissa Boulier each doubled for the winners and Cummings had an RBI.

Shawna Monk doubled and singled for the 8-6 Dragons and Jennie Cox doubled.