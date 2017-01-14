At Charleston, senior Lauren Cook poured in 21 points thanks to six three-pointers and Shawna Monk added 16 points and 10 rebounds to key Woodland’s victory.

Jennie Cox had nine points for the winners.

For Highview Christian, Cassidy Lessner scored 17 points and Brooke Trafton added 15 more on five three-pointers.

Highview Christian

Upham 4-0-8; McDonald 1-0-2; Trafton 5-0-15; Lessner 6-5-17; Philbrick 1-0-2; Burns 1-1-3

Woodland

Russell 3-2-9; Cox 4-1-9; Smith 2-0-4; Beers 2-1-5; Cook 7-1-21; Monk 7-2-16

3-point goals: Cook 6, Russell; Trafton 5

Highview Christian: 15 27 36 47

Woodland: 18 36 51 64