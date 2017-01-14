GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodland Jr/Sr 64 at Highview Christian (HCA) 47

Jan. 14, 2017, at 9:47 p.m.

At Charleston, senior Lauren Cook poured in 21 points thanks to six three-pointers and Shawna Monk added 16 points and 10 rebounds to key Woodland’s victory.

Jennie Cox had nine points for the winners.

For Highview Christian, Cassidy Lessner scored 17 points and Brooke Trafton added 15 more on five three-pointers.

Highview Christian

Upham 4-0-8; McDonald 1-0-2; Trafton 5-0-15; Lessner 6-5-17; Philbrick 1-0-2; Burns 1-1-3

Woodland

Russell 3-2-9; Cox 4-1-9; Smith 2-0-4; Beers 2-1-5; Cook 7-1-21; Monk 7-2-16

3-point goals: Cook 6, Russell; Trafton 5

Highview Christian: 15 27 36 47

Woodland: 18 36 51 64

 

View stories by school

  1. No one knows who owns this Maine churchNo one knows who owns this Maine church
  2. Fire chief: Whiteout conditions caused ambulance to go off road in Aroostook CountyFire chief: Whiteout conditions caused ambulance to go off road in Aroostook County
  3. ‘Bangor Mom’ eagle found ill Thursday dies of lead poisoning‘Bangor Mom’ eagle found ill Thursday dies of lead poisoning
  4. Developer signs on to $18M downtown Eastport renovation projectDeveloper signs on to $18M downtown Eastport renovation project
  5. Bangor pastor with ‘voice of God’ retires after 26 yearsBangor pastor with ‘voice of God’ retires after 26 years