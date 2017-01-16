GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodland Jr/Sr 35 at Fort Kent Comm. 62

Jan. 16, 2017, at 6:50 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovley pumped in a game-high 27 points to lead Fort Kent past Woodland.

 

Jordan O’Leary had 10 points and Libby LaPointe had eight more for Fort Kent, which built a 37-14 halftime lead.

 

Jennie Cox’s 13 points and Brooke Russell’s six led Woodland.

 

Woodland (8-4)

Cox 5-3-13, 1-4-6, Monk: 2-1-5, Fitch 1-0-3, Poole 1-0-2, Beers 1-0-2, Cook 1-0-2, Woodruff 1-0-2, Johnson, Smith, Newman, Howland

Fort Kent (8-4)

Lovley 11-2-27, O’Leary 5-0-10, LaPointe 2-2-8, Hafford 3-0-6, Daigle 1-0-4, M. Roy: 1-1-3, M. Pelletier 1-0-2, Desjardins 1-0-2, Tanguay, Haggenmiller, Thibeault, Saucier, S. Pelletier

3-pointers: Fitch; Lovley 3, LaPointe 2;

 

 

 

