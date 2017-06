At Dyer Brook, Mike Grimanis tossed a six-hit complete game with 10 strikeouts and Matt Miller contributed a triple and a single as Woodland improved to 10-3.

Hunter Lawlor and Luis Morales each tripled and singled and for 8-6 Southern Arooostook. Lawlor knocked in two runs and Morales drove in one.

Woodland 140 200 1–8 6 2

SACS 200 011 0– 4 6 4