GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodland 40 at Southern Aroostook 68

Jan. 31, 2017, at 7:08 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, four Warriors  scored in double figures as Southern Aroostook (14-1) avenged an earlier loss to Woodland(11-5).

Makaelyn Porter tallied 18 points and Kacy Daggett 15 for Southern Aroostook. Sydney Brewer and Kylie Vining each scored 10.

For Woodland, Sadie Smith and Shaye Beers each scored 10 points.

Woodland: Russell 3-2-9, Johnson, Poole, Fitch, Cox 4-1-10, Smith 4-2-10, Beers 0-1-1, 1-0-3, Monk 2-0-4, Howlane, Woodruff

Southern Aroostook: Morales, Vining 4-2-10, Porter 7-0-18, Daggett 6-3-15, Vose 1-0-2, Landry 0-1-1, Brewer 5-0-10, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Nadeau, Mathers 2-2-7, Libby 1-0-2

Woodland 11 27 38 40

So. Aroostook 12 37 53 68

3-pt goals: Russell, Fitch, Cox, Cook, Porter 3, Slauenwhite, Mathers

View stories by school

  1. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  2. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  3. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  4. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities
  5. Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000