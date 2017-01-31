At Dyer Brook, four Warriors scored in double figures as Southern Aroostook (14-1) avenged an earlier loss to Woodland(11-5).

Makaelyn Porter tallied 18 points and Kacy Daggett 15 for Southern Aroostook. Sydney Brewer and Kylie Vining each scored 10.

For Woodland, Sadie Smith and Shaye Beers each scored 10 points.

Woodland: Russell 3-2-9, Johnson, Poole, Fitch, Cox 4-1-10, Smith 4-2-10, Beers 0-1-1, 1-0-3, Monk 2-0-4, Howlane, Woodruff

Southern Aroostook: Morales, Vining 4-2-10, Porter 7-0-18, Daggett 6-3-15, Vose 1-0-2, Landry 0-1-1, Brewer 5-0-10, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Nadeau, Mathers 2-2-7, Libby 1-0-2

Woodland 11 27 38 40

So. Aroostook 12 37 53 68

3-pt goals: Russell, Fitch, Cox, Cook, Porter 3, Slauenwhite, Mathers