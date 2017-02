At Eastport, Drew Hayward tallied 22 points as Woodland rolled past Shead.

Riley Russell added 19 points for the Dragons.

Matthew Harris had 14 points and Brian Altvater 12 for Shead.

Woodland 13 34 50 67

Shead 7 14 30 45

3-point goals: E.Lank, Altvater 4, Hayward 4, Russell 3, Gardner, Moody