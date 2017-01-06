At Harrington, Drew Hayward tossed in 32 points as Woodland defeated Narraguagus.

Riley Russell added 13 points for the Dragons.

Brettin Dinsmore had 22 points and Cameron Rumery 11 for the Knights.

Woodland: Miller 0-1-1, Plissey 3-0-8, Hayward 10-8-32, Phelps 1-0-2, Cilley 2-1-5, Gardner 1-0-3, Moody 2-0-5, Russell 4-4-13 Narraguagus: Fletcher 2-0-5, Rumery 5-0-11, Pineo 4-2-10, Grant 1-0-2, Dinsmore 10-2-22, Smith 3-0-7, Ramsdell 1-0-2

Woodland: 10 26 51 69

Narraguagus: 9 18 37 59

3-point goals: Plissey 2, Hayward 4, Gardner, Moody, Russell; Fletcher, Rumery, Smith

JV: Narraguagus 50-47