At Harrington, Shawna Monk scored 13 points to lift Woodland past Narraguagus.

Jennie Cox contributed 10 points and Sadie Smith scored eight for the Dragons.

For Narraguagus, Madison Leighton and Kylee Joyce tossed in 14 points each while Lanie Perry chipped in with 9.

Woodland: Monk 5-3-13, Cox 3-2-10, Smith 6-0-8, Russell 3-0-7, Cook 1-0-3, Johnson 1-0-2, Fitch 1-0-2

Narraguagus: Leighton 6-0-14, Joyce 7-0-14, Perry 4-0-9, K. Alley 3-0-6, Toppin 2-0-5, Reynolds 1-0-2

Woodland 10 29 37 51

Narraguagus 11 22 39 50

3-pt. goals: Russell, Cook, Cox 2, Smith 2, Toppin, Perry, Leighton 2