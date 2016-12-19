At Machias, James Mersereau and Jacob Godfrey each had a double-double as Machias rolled past Woodland.

Mersereau tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds and Godfrey 23 points and 13 boards for the Bulldogs. Jordan Grant added 13 points.

Riley Russel scored 22 points and Kaleb Moody 13 for Woodland. Sabre Phelps had 12 points.

Woodland

Russel 5-9-22, Moody 5-0-13, Phelps 5-0-12, Plissey 1-0-2

Machias

Mersereau 10-3-25, Godfrey 10-3-23, Grant 5-0-13, Massaad 3-0-6, Albert 1-0-3, Johnson 1-1-3, Anthony 1-0-2

Woodland 13 21 38 49

Machias 17 31 58 75

3 pt. goals: Grant 3, Russell 3, Moody 2, Phelps 2, Albert