GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodland 66 at Jonesport-Beals 41

Dec. 21, 2016, at 9:44 p.m.

At Jonesport, Jennie Cox had a game-high 20 points to lead unbeaten Woodland past Jonesport-Beals.

Lauren Cook added 14 points for the Dragons.

For the Royalettes, Alexsis Sprowl and Kaylee Ireland had 13 points apiece

Woodland: Russell 2-2-7, Johnson 2-2-6, Fitch 1-0-3, Cox 7-3-20, Smith 3-1-7, Newman 1-2-4, Cook 5-1-14, Monk 1-2-4, Howland 0-1-1.

Jonesport-Beals: Backman 0-2-2, Ja. Alley 2-0-4, Ireland 5-3-13, Robinson 0-2-2, Sprowl 6-1-13, Smith 2-3-7.

Woodland: 10 34  52  66

J-Beals:       9 21 28  41

3-point goals: Russell, Fitch, Cox 3, Cook 3

