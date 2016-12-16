BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland 58 at Jonesport-Beals 59

Dec. 16, 2016, at 9:31 p.m.

At Jonesport, the Royals took a seven-point lead at the end of the third quarter and held off the Dragons for the win.

Joe Guptill sparked J-B’s balanced attack with 12 points. Austin Grant added 11 points, Isaiah Faulkingham put in 10 and Judson Carver netted  nine. Grant also grabbed 12 rebounds and Faulkingham had 10.

Rylee Russell poured in 26 points to lead Woodland. Billy Gibson added 12 points and Kalob Moody put in 11.

Woodland: M. Moreside 0-2-2, C. Plissey 1-1-4, D. Hayward 1-1-3, S. Phelps 1-0-2, Billy Gibson 5-1-12, K. Moody 4-0-11, Rylee Russell 6-8-26

Jonesport-Beals: Joe Guptill 6-0-12, Judson Carver 4-1-9, S. Cirone, Isaiah Faulkingham 4-2-10, Austin Grant 5-1-11, K. Crowley 1-1-3, A. Robinson 2-1-5, B. Reynolds 1-2-4, R. Alley 1-3-5.

Woodland: 12 27 43 58

Jonesport-Beals: 14 31 50 59

3 pt. goals: C. Plissey 1, B. Gibson 1, K. Moody 3, R. Russell 4

