BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland 60 at Fort Kent 55

Jan. 16, 2017, at 7:57 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Riley Russell tallied 14 points as the Dragons prevailed in overtime.

Kalob Moody registered 13 points, Drew Hayward 12 and Sabre Phelps 10 for Woodland.

Caleb Delisle paced Fort Kent with 27 points.

Woodland: Russell 4-3-14, Moody 4-1-13, Hayward 4-4-12, Phelps 5-0-10, Miller 4-0-8, Plissey 1-0-3, Cilley, Gardner

Fort Kent: Delisle 10-4-27, Hills 3-2-8, Soucy 3-1-8, Paradis 2-0-5, Daigle 2-0-4, Rocheleau 1-0-3, Charette

Woodland 9 21 39 51 60

Fort Kent 17 27 41 51 55

3-point goals: Moody 4, Russell 3, Plissey; Delisle 3, Rocheleau, Soucy, Paradis

