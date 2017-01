At Danforth, Shawna Monk tallied 13 points to lead Woodland past East Grand.

Brooke Russell added 11 points for the Dragons.

Sarah Stoddard scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Haleigh Shay 16 points for East Grand.

Woodland: Russell 3-5-11, Monk 5-2-13, P. Fitch 1-0-2, J. Cox 4-1-9, S. Beers 3-1-7, L. Cook 1-0-3

East Grand: Stoddard 9-1-19, Shay 6-0-16, M. Gillman 1-0-1, J. Cowger 2-0-4

Woodland 14 27 33 45

East Grand 4 19 33 41

3-pt goals Cook, Monk, Shay 4