At Calais, Kendra Parks had a triple, two singles and four RBI to lead the Blue Devils to the win.

Faith Tirrell collected three singles and scored three times and Emily Mitchell added three singles and an RBI for 2-3 Calais.

For the 3-2 Dragons, Shaye Beers singled twice to drive in two runs while Sophie McDonald contributed an RBI single.

Woodland 104 000 — 5 7 0

Calais 157 004 — 17 17 1

Smith and McDonald; Huckins and McLellan