Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Tannis Hawkins (W) 8-0, Emily Doten(C) def. Paige Fitch (W) 8-4, Elizabeth Harjo (C) by forfeit; Doubles: Marisa Mitchell/ Julia Edgerly (C) def. Williow Newman/ Faith Johnson (W) 9-7, Jayda Pellerin/ Cassidy Johnson (C) def. Makayla Overlock/ Brooke Russell (W) 9-7