At Calais, Caden Williams tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Calais defeated Woodland.

Matt Perkins singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three more for the Blue Devils. Kobe Gillespie knocked two singles (RBI) for 3-2 Calais.

Alex Morrison singled for 3-1 Woodland.

Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Calais 202 410 x — 9 10 1