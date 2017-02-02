BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland 54 at Calais 55

Feb. 02, 2017, at 9:48 p.m.

At Calais, Addison Coty’s shot with two seconds left in regulation supplied the Blue Devils with the comeback victory.

Coty finished with 13 points for Calais while Branden Gillespie tallied a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Jacob Hornbrook added 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Drew Hayward scored 19 points and Kalob Moody 12 for the Dragons.

Woodland: Miller 2-2-6, Plissey 1-2-5, Hayward 7-4-19, Phelps 3-0-6, Moody 4-0-12, Russell 3-0-6, Gardner, Cilley

Calais: Bassett 1-0-3, Gillespie 6-9-21, Nicholas, Coty 6-1-13, Hornbrook 5-0-14, Smith 1-0-2, Critchley 0-2-2

Woodland 10 25 39 54

Calais 4 13 25 55

3-point goals: Plissey, Hayward, Moody 4; Bassett, Hornbrook 4

JV: Calais 59-39

