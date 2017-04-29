BIDDEFORD, Maine — The University of New England defense limited Western New England University to one goal after halftime en route to a 13-6 women’s lacrosse victory in opening-round action of the 2017 Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship Saturday afternoon (Apr. 29) at the Big Blue Turf.

The third-seeded Nor’easters (10-7) will now face second-seeded Roger Williams University in one of Wednesday’s semifinals. The Golden Bears wrap up their season with a record of 6-12.

Offensively, Nichole Carvalho led the way for UNE, contributing three goals and three assists to figure into nearly half of the Nor’easters’ scoring plays. Four players recorded two goals apiece, including Brooke Kelleher, Jocelyn Davee, Jolena Lampron and Anna Stowell. Kelleher handed out a pair of assists to push her season total to 34, eclipsing the school single-season record of 33 held by Gina Newsome ’15.

CCC leading goal-scorer Rachel Canning tallied three times to pace the Golden Bear attack. Kristen Breen added a pair of goals.

Leading 7-5 at halftime, the UNE defensive unit did not allow Western New England to score again until less than two minutes remained in the contest. The Nor’easters gradually pulled away in the second frame, with five different players scoring until Ariella Ruggiero tallied for WNE with 1:44 remaining.

Lampron had a monster all-around game for the Nor’easters, totaling seven ground balls and three caused turnovers. Korinne Bohunsky corralled a game-high seven ground balls, and Sydney Cooke offered a solid performance with five ground ball pickups and a pair of cause turnovers. Goalkeeper Maritza Nary came up with seven stops to register the win between the pipes.

Rebecca Allen posted a team-best six ground balls for Western New England. Shannon McFadden had 14 saves and five ground balls.