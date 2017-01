At Easton, Isabelle Morin poured in 21 points to lead Easton past Wisdom of St. Agatha.

Sara Gilman had seven points and Elise Allen scored six for the winners.

Emma Chamberlain led Wisdom with three points and Kim Blanchette added a free throw.

Easton

Morin 21 points, Allen 6, Gilman 7, Bonner 5, Leach 4, Ferris 4

Wisdom

Chamberlain 3, Blanchette 1

Wisdom 3 -4- 4- 4

Easton 17-28-41-47

3-pointers: Chamberlain