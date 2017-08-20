At Washburn on Friday, Madison Miller and Kassie Farley each scored two goals to lead Washburn by the Pioneers of St. Agatha.

Miller scored the game’s first two goals, the first off assists from Raegan Chavez and Farley with 14:50 left in the first half and the second two minutes later unassisted.

Wisdom’s Bailey Bellefleur scored 90 seconds after Miller’s second goal to cut the lead to 2-1 at halftime.

Farley put the game away in the second half with her first goal with 12 minutes left and the second 1:40 later.

Washburn goalkeeper Carly Bragg made nine saves on 10 shots while Wisdom’s Alyssa Banville finished with 24 saves on 29 shots.

Washburn is now 2-1 and Wisdom is 0-1.