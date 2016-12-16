At Washburn on Friday night, the Beavers overcame a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring Wisdom 34-17 in the second half to record the win.

Washburn (2-1) was led by senior co-captains, McCall Turner and Caleb Thompson’s 25 and 21 points, respectively. Quintin Thompson added 15 points.

Wisdom (1-1) was led by Jack Guerrette’s game-high 26 points. Adam Pelletier added 11 points.

Wisdom: Cyr 2-0-5, Pelletier 4-0-11, Guerrette 9-4-26, Sirois 1-0-2, Roy 2-0-4, Martin, Weyeneth.

Washburn: Q. Thompson 6-0-15, Turner 9-5-25, C. Thompson 9-3-21, Roix 0-1-1, Hewitt, White.

Wisdom 20-31-39-48

Washburn 17-28-46-62

3 pt. goals: Cyr, Pelletier 3, Guerrette 4; Q. Thompson 3, Turner 2.