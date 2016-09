At Van Buren, Bailey Bellefleur, Abby Lavoie and Stephanie Bourgoin each scored two goals to propel Wisdom to the shutout over the Crusaders.

Kelsey Banville chipped in a goal while Abby Lavoie had two assists and Sydney Dumond added one for the Pioneers.

Alyssa Banville faced five shots for Wisdom and Bailey LaPlante made eight saves on 20 shots for Van Buren.