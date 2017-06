At Madawaska, Gavin Martin recorded two hits to pace Wisdom of St. Agatha to the win.

Martin also pitched a complete game while Jack Guerrette scored two runs for the Pioneers.

Tristan Cyr tripled in a run for Madawaska.

Wisdom 010 040 2 — 7 4 1

Madawaska 000 220 2 — 6 10 2